Barclays PLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 221,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $788.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.