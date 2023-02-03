Barclays PLC Increases Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 1,490.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.80. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.32. On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

