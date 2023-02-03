Barclays PLC Purchases 12,485 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

PLXS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $189,568.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $581,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

