Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.