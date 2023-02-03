Barclays PLC Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

