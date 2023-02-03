Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.30 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

