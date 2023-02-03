Barclays PLC Sells 1,063 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

