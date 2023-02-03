Barclays PLC Sells 3,383 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

