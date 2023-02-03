Barclays PLC Sells 73,951 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Umpqua by 33.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

