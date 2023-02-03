Barclays Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

