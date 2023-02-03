BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,949.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

