Benchmark (LON:BMK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.55

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.55 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.46), with a volume of 143,079 shares.

Benchmark Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85. The company has a market cap of £286.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

