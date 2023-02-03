BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 802.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of BLFS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
