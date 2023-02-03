BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 7.4 %

BLFS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,734. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.