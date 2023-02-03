BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

