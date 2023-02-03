BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.64

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 1000183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 603 ($7.45) to GBX 636 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.