BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BWAY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile



Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also

