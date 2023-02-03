Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.76. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.