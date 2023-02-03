Bridgeworth LLC Buys 756 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

