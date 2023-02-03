C Michael Dozier Sells 31,538 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.