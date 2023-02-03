CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.91

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.91 and traded as high as C$31.00. CAE shares last traded at C$30.70, with a volume of 543,560 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.75.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
