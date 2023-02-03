CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.91

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.91 and traded as high as C$31.00. CAE shares last traded at C$30.70, with a volume of 543,560 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.75.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

