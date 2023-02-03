Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $584.91 million, a P/E ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.