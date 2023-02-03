CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1,094.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CarGurus by 38.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CarGurus by 25.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

