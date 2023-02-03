Carl C. Icahn Sells 38,675 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,675 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $6,018,216.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,215,270 shares in the company, valued at $500,328,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.