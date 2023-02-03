Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,085 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $6,223,966.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,026,087.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Herc

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

