Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.05

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and traded as high as $33.09. Carriage Services shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 63,633 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $481.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

