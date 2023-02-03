Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,726,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

