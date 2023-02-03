Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $290.50

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290.50 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 219259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.91. The firm has a market cap of £523.25 million and a P/E ratio of 607.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.