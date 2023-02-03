Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CPF opened at $23.80 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

