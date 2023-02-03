Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CIA opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

