Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $613,500.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

KDNY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

