Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.89

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 27497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
