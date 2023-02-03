Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.89

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.89 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 27497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.