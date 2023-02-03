Citigroup Increases Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE ST opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

