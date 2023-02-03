CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.75

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 280968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197,140 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

