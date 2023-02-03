Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

