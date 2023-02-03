Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 29,732 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $547,663.44.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 24.0 %

COIN opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

