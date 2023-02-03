Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 1,610,496 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2,832.4% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 394,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

