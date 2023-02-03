Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

CMC opened at $56.04 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.