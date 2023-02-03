Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 623,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

