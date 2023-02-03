CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CoreCivic by 892.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 148.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

