Corp Comcast Sells 1,977,877 Shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

