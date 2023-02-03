Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $8,197,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 22.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $667,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,699.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

