Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLG. Stephens increased their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Articles

