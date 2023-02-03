Creative Planning Acquires 13,854 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GameStop were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 411.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.