Creative Planning Acquires 1,917 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Creative Planning increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $90.73 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.