Creative Planning Acquires 3,158 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

UNFI stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

