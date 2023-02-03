Creative Planning Acquires 359 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

XSD stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $220.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

