Creative Planning Acquires 373 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.