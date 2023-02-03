Creative Planning Acquires 417 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

