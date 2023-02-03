Creative Planning Acquires 4,556 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 65.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 133.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

